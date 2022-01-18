Moscow expects Berlin to mitigate working conditions for Russian journalists — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects Berlin to take specific moves to ameliorate the working conditions for Russian journalists in Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"We expect concrete steps from our German partners, and I won’t even say what steps should be undertaken. The important thing for us is that Russian journalists should feel comfortable and not face discrimination," he said.

In addition, according to the top diplomat, Moscow has reason to believe that Berlin is related to the situation with the RT DE broadcast. Lavrov added that when the German authorities refused the channel a broadcasting license, Germany "did everything necessary to prevent such a permit from being issued in other capitals as well."

"We believe that this is interference into activities of independent journalists, it contradicts not only European Convention on Transfrontier Television, but also numerous conventions of UNESCO, Council of Europe, OSCE agreements on the inadmissibility of erecting obstacles to accessing information," he said.