Russia hopes Berlin will influence Kiev to make it implement Minsk accords — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes Germany will use its influence on Ukraine to make it implement the Minsk agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"As for Ukraine, we have a common understanding that there are no alternatives to the Minsk Package of Measures. We pointed out to our partners that it is unacceptable to try to picture Russia as a party to the conflict - such attempts have been made in recent time - and shift responsibility for the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Russia," he said. "We hope that our German colleagues will exert influence on their Kiev partners to make them finally implement their liabilities."

The Russian top diplomat said he exchanged views with his German counterpart on "further prospects for cooperation within the Normandy format and on the steps to be taken to promote the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures within this format, first of all through invigorating the activities of the Contact Group, which has representatives of Kiev, Donetsk, and Lugansk republics."