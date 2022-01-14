Russia hopes security guarantee talks with US to go on — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia hopes that security guarantee talks with the United States will be resumed, but a concrete written answer from Washington is to be received first, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"A great deal of what is being said in public these days is possibly connected with the artificial fanning of tensions and the wish to create such a climate around Russia as an extra background for the negotiations, which began in Geneva and continued in Brussels and which, I hope, we will be able to resume. But this will depend on the United States’ concrete answer in writing to our proposals," Lavrov told a news conference on Russian diplomacy in 2021.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry made public drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees and also of an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO member-countries. Consultations on these issues were held in Geneva on January 10. On January 12, they were on the agenda of a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels. And on January 13, the initiatives were discussed by the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.