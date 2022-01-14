There are enough attempts to rock situation in CSTO countries, one must be ready — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. There are enough attempts to rock the situation in CSTO countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference Friday, adding that one must be ready for it.

"I hope that we will never have to use this experience [the involvement of CSTO contingent in the establishment of a member state security], but we must keep our powder dry in case something similar happens, god forbid, although we do everything we can to prevent it, including via CSTO structures. We must be ready because there are enough attempts to rock the situation in Central Asia and other CSTO member states from outside," Lavrov said.

He noted that "these attempts have become much more tenacious and risky, dangerous after the Americans and other NATO members fled Afghanistan, leaving this country in its current state when the state has yet to be rebuilt."

The Minister noted that such readiness "includes combating sleeper cells, which must be carried out by intelligence agencies instead of armed forces."

"There are such structures within the CSTO, they operate under the aegis of security councils. Therefore, all this will be considered even more seriously from now on, and this work will be in demand," Lavrov concluded.