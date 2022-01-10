Issues of future New START Treaty raised at Geneva talks with US - Russian senior diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Issues of a future New START treaty were raised during the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"What will follow the New START Treaty that expires in four years, which topics are to be worked on, what exactly the working groups set up within the strategic stability dialogue will do - all these matters were raised today," he said, adding that these issues were not the focus of the talks.

"I should say that the topic of security guarantees overlaps with the work within our strategic security dialogue with the United States only in several aspects," Ryabkov explained.

The New START Treaty was signed by Russia and the United States in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. Moscow and Washington exchanged diplomatic notes on an agreement to extend New START for five more years on January 26, and on February 3 the Russian foreign ministry and the US embassy exchanged notes on the completion of domestic procedures to enforce the New START extension agreement.