Putin and Biden did not discuss issues of Russian-US relations, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in their phone call spoke about the security guarantees without touching upon the issues of bilateral agenda, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"You know, this conversation was fully devoted to the issues of security guarantees, the particular issues of bilateral agenda were not touched upon," Ushakov said.

Meanwhile, Ushakov noted that the sides stressed that if the talks on security guarantees were successful, this will certainly "somehow normalize or even improve bilateral ties."

Speaking on what was the difference between this phone call and the December 7 video summit, Ushakov stressed that during the first contact Biden suggested tasking teams to follow up on the items. "Today’s conversation was a follow-up to this topic. Biden was well-prepared and made substantive remarks. For our part, we also outlined key principles for the upcoming talks," he stated.