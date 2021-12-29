Russia to discuss security with those capable of influencing the situation — lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia will discuss its proposals on security guarantees with those who are capable of influencing the situation, while the European Union’s decisions depend on the United States’ position, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram, commenting on a statement by EU top diplomat Josep Borrell that the EU must be involved in security negotiations.

"He said that only winners could lay down conditions. I would like to ask Mr. Borrell who, in his view, is the winner? Is it the EU who has been guided by Washington in its decision-making in recent years?" Slutsky noted. According to him, Russia intends "to talk with those who can really influence the situation."

"Talks are planned to be held in various forms and on several platforms, including the OSCE. And indeed, Russia is forced to lay down conditions," the lawmaker added. "Moscow’s initiatives on security guarantees aren’t an ultimatum. It is a fair demand to legally formalize rules of interaction after we were deceived several times in relation to NATO’s eastward expansion," Slutksy concluded.

Earlier, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell in an interview with the German daily Die Welt slammed Russia’s demand for security guarantees as unacceptable and warned that talks could not take place without the European Union.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday that Russian-US consultations on security guarantees were planned to be held in Geneva on January 10. As for Russian-NATO consultations on security guarantees, according to Ryabkov, they will take place in Brussels after a meeting between representatives of Moscow and Washington.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.