New UN committee to discuss battling use of IT for criminal purposes to meet — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The first session of the UN Cybercrime Ad Hoc Committee on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes will be held in early 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"At the beginning of next year, the first session of the UN Cybercrime Ad Hoc Committee established at Russia’s initiative will draft the first-ever global convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes will take place," she said. "The session is scheduled for January 17-28 next year. We are banking on the productive collaboration of all UN members on this matter."

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman expressed regret that "the US continues to wage a visa war and doesn’t grant visas to the heads and members of Russian interdepartmental delegations to participate in the UN events, including the sessions of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security."

"We are not the only ones, our colleagues from other countries are also in the same boat. We consider this absolutely unacceptable, and call on Washington and the UN secretariat to do their utmost to prevent such incidents from happening again and to get the US to fulfill its proper responsibilities as a state that hosts the world organization on its territory," she said.