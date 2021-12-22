Russia set for negotiations with NATO on Moscow’s security guarantees in January — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia plans to make use of a negotiating platform in January next year to discuss Moscow’s security proposals with NATO countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RT television channel on international issues on Wednesday.

"We are planning measures in the foreseeable future, and we want to arrange this in January, to use a negotiating platform to discuss the second document, the draft agreement between Russia and NATO countries," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow was going to bring the security dialogue between Russia and the West to the OSCE platform.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin talked with President [of France Emmanuel] Macron and German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz over the phone recently and they also showed interest in this agenda, and our president reiterated that we would bring the issue of security guarantees to the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as well," Lavrov added.

There are also plans to hold bilateral contacts between Russian and American negotiators on security guarantees at the beginning of 2022, Russia’s top diplomat said.

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to the US side at a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.