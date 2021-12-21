Putin informed Germany’s Scholz on Russia’s proposals on security guarantees — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia’s proposals on long-term guarantees of security in Europe during their first phone call Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin informed [Scholz] about the Russian proposals on long-term, legally cemented guarantees of security, which rule out any NATO eastward expansion, as well as deployment of strike weapons in Russia’s neighboring countries," the statement says.

Putin also provided "detailed commentary on the contents" of the Russia-US and Russia-NATO draft agreements on security, which Russia previously handed over to the Western partners, including Germany, the Kremlin added.

"[Putin] expressed [his] hope that serious negotiations on all issues raised by the Russian side will be organized," the Kremlin added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with the US and NATO on guarantees of security and security arrangements. These draft documents were handed over to the US side on December 15.