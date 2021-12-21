Beijing backing Moscow’s security proposals to change balance of power, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. China’s support for Russia’s proposals on European security guarantees has considerable clout and will change the balance of power in this area, noted Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, during a live broadcast of the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"Of course [this support will change the balance of power]. I believe that China’s opinion is very important. Both Washington and NATO countries take notice of it. China is our ally and its support on this issue has considerable clout," the Russian envoy said, replying to a question on the matter.

All harsh statements heard now in response to Russia’s proposals "will be smoothed over during the course of negotiations," he added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released two draft Russian documents on legal security guarantees from the United States and NATO. It was earlier reported that Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to immediately begin talks on the draft documents covering security guarantees. Russia will be represented at these negotiations by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier urged NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Moscow. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.