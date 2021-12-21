Russia expects concrete steps from NATO and US in security dialogue, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 21. / TASS /. Moscow expects some practical steps from NATO and the US to address Russia’s concerns over security, Head of the Russian Delegation to the Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control in Vienna Konstantin Gavrilov said on the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

"Time is going thin. We are waiting for concrete, real steps to address Russian concerns. The time has come," the Russian envoy noted.

Meanwhile, Gavrilov mentioned that NATO and the US would likely try to digress from the strategic stability issue. However, the Russian diplomat assured that the West was aware of Moscow’s serious intentions.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two draft agreements on security guarantees from the US and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to launch substantive talks on reliable long-term security safeguards. He emphasized that Russia needed legally binding guarantees, since the West had failed to fulfill its verbal commitments. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to begin talks on the proposals. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is going to represent Russia during these negotiations.