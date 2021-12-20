Russia’s proposals on security guarantees ‘a new word’ in international affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia "said a new word" in international relations in its presentation of proposals for the US and NATO on guarantees of security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS Monday.

He noted that Moscow’s initiative is unprecedented.

"I believe that we have said a new word," the senior diplomat said. "In general, I support making ambiguities, which very many agreements are based upon, fewer in such important documents. We must call a spade a spade; especially considering that the people that we are dealing with are not ashamed to say things that were either poor taste or even a taboo just 2-3-5 years ago."

"So let us put our cards on the table and explain things," Ryabkov added. "And do it in a straightforward language, understandable not only to diplomats who masterfully seek undertones, but also to those used to speaking in a straightforward and firm manner."

Last Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with the US and NATO on guarantees of security and security arrangements. These draft documents were handed over to the US side on December 15.