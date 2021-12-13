Russian security chief, Indonesian president discuss bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta to discuss bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"Nikolay Patrushev and Joko Widodo discussed issues of Russian-Indonesian bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation within multilateral formats, including the Group of Twenty and ASEAN," it said.

According to the press service, Patrushev stressed that Russia is committed to efforts to preserve the current architecture of security in the Asia Pacific region and thanked Indonesia for its constructive approach as a coordinator of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.