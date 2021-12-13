CEFIC meeting with ministerial participation to be held in Paris — Russian embassy

PARIS, December 13. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russian-French Council on economic, financial, industrial and trade matters (CEFIC) will be held in Paris on December 21, the press service of the Russian embassy in France told TASS on Monday.

"The CEFIC meeting will be held on December 21 in the hybrid format. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov will arrive to attend the meeting in Paris," the press service said.

The activity will be organized in the Ministry for the Economy and Finance of France.

CEFIC is the main operating structure of the Russian-French commission on bilateral cooperation at the level of prime ministers and eleven industry groups are working within its framework.