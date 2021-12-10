Russian-US dialogue of information security proceeding in working mode — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian-US dialogue on information security is proceeding in the working mode, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.

"As for information security, the dialogue is proceeding in the working mode. We are trying to persuade the American side that cooperation in this sphere should cover the entire spectrum of problems of malicious use of information and communications technologies and not be limited to separate irritants," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that during his video talks with US President Joe Biden on December 7 they had noted a serious progress in the bilateral dialogue on cybersecurity in the recent few months.