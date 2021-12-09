US boycott of Beijing Olympics leads to global sports system’s destruction, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The US attempting to dominate the global sports arena in addition to its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics will lead to the destruction of the sports system as we know it today, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Thursday.

"They (the US - TASS) want to dominate completely using their own rules. So this is not just politicization, that we talked about earlier. Nowadays, in my opinion, this is rather the destruction of global sports, which serves US interests. What’s more, it doesn’t hide it and will soon talk about this openly. The rules are being rewritten based on their ideological directives," the diplomat said in response to a request to comment on the boycott of the Olympics initiated by Washington.

On December 6, the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing which involves US officials refusing to travel there. Washington informed its allies of its plans, so far the US initiative has been supported by Australia, the UK and Canada. In response, China branded this decision as a political scheme contradicting the Olympic Charter and vowed to undertake countermeasures.