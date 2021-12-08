Putin, Biden did not discuss new contact, but it is possible on neutral territory - aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have not agreed on a new contact but earlier a possibility of a face-to-face meeting of both leaders on neutral territory was discussed at the level of aides, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said following talks between the two leaders.

He admitted that "meetings in person are the most productive kind of diplomatic work and both presidents realize this but at the same time [a videoconference] format also turned out to be useful."

"As for the further work of the presidents, they did not agree on this specifically. Yet earlier, there were talks between us and the Americans, say, at my level, that we will organize a videoconference, and then think about further contacts, including looking at the possibility of organizing a meeting between the presidents somewhere on neutral territory in the future. Yet specifically in this conversation of the presidents this wasn’t touched upon," the Kremlin official said.

A new phone or video call between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could easily be organized again if necessary, the Kremlin aide told journalists.

"Depending on the circumstances, this can be done easily; they may not even have a secure video conference, but a simple phone call, they use it actively, too," the official said, speaking about possible new contacts between the two leaders.

He noted that it is necessary to see how the situation will develop.