Putin to speak with Biden from his Sochi residence — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. After his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Sochi, from where he will have a videoconference with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and will take part in the inauguration ceremony of new stations of the Moscow metro system, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"After the visit to India, Putin will go to Sochi," he said when asked where the president plans to go from New Delhi and where he would take part in the scheduled events from.

The Russian president arrived on a visit to India on Monday. In New Delhi, he had talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks started with the participation of the delegations to be continued tete-a-tete.

According to Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin will leave for Russia immediately after his Indian program is over, "be it late in the evening or at night."

Putin is expected to have a video call with US President Joe Biden on December 7. The two presidents are expected to discuss a range of topics in bilateral relations, including strategic stability, the cyber sphere, and regional matters, Washington said. Meanwhile, Ushakov said earlier that Putin and Biden will discuss bilateral affairs, current issues on the international agenda, including Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine, Libya, and, possibly, Syria.

Additionally, Putin will take part in the inaugural ceremony of new stations of the Moscow metro system, also in the online format.