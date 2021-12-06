Meeting between Russian, Indian defense chiefs kicks off in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. A meeting between the Indian and Russian defense ministers, Rajnath Singh and Sergey Shoigu, has kicked off in the Indian capital of New Delhi, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Sergey Shoigu and Rajnath Singh will later take part in the 2+2 talks involving the two countries’ top diplomats Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the first event of this kind between Russia and India.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Indian and Russian foreign and defense ministers are expected to discuss key regional issues, including developments in the Asia-Pacific region and Central Asia and efforts to resolve the situations in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as bilateral cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and cooperation between Russia, India and China. "Particular attention will be paid to strategic stability issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.