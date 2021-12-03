Western countries may try to suspend Russia’s OPCW rights — envoy

THE HAGUE, December 3. /TASS/. Western countries may attempt to suspend Russia’s rights at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), as it happened earlier with Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told TASS on Friday.

"Of course, such a scenario cannot be ruled out, especially, as in recent years, the Western countries have been demonstrating with enviable persistence on the Hague platform not only their lack of readiness to discuss and somehow resolve the mutual claims that have piled up over this time, but also their absolute unwillingness to do so," he said.

If Russia is suspended, it will "manifest the final collapse of the organization," Shulgin emphasized.