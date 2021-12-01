Afghanistan moving toward humanitarian disaster, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate and is heading toward a humanitarian disaster, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating, and regretfully, the country is dashing to a humanitarian disaster," said Kabulov, who is also Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

The Russian envoy blamed countries of the West, which have blocked the country’s funds, and "are dealing inaptly with unblocking possibilities for the transfer of humanitarian aid."

Thus, on the one hand, the World Bank has unblocked $500 million, but several months ago it cut local banks from the SWIFT payment system, stripping them of the possibility of making mutual settlements, the diplomat stressed.