Kremlin sees no need to reply to US Congress members’ draft resolution

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. A draft resolution proposed by two US Congress members for ending the United States' recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia, if he remains in power after May 2024 is not a very appropriate initiative, to put it mildly, and the Kremlin sees no need for making statements in response, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"In fact, this initiative is so inappropriate, to put it mildly, that there is no need for making statements in response," Peskov said.

"On the other hand, our lawmakers will apparently not leave it without a reaction. We can already see how vividly they have responded to it. The US lawmakers’ initiative is unprecedented. It does not fit in with the framework of contemporary international relations," Peskov said.

The draft resolution, authored by Stephen Cohen (Democrat from Tennessee) and Joe Wilson (Republican from South Carolina), was submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky described the draft as a provocation and populism, and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachyov slammed it as intervention in Russia’s internal affairs.