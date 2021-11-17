By pumping weapons into Kiev, West invites aggression in Donbass, warns Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 17./TASS/. The aggression of Ukrainian authorities in Donbass is growing, Western sponsors are continuously pumping weapons into Kiev, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN Gennady Kuzmin told the United Nation’s General Assembly Third Committee on Wednesday.

"Take a look at what is going on in the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. <…> According to the latest data from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, ceasefire violations grew 1.5 times over the past two weeks, amounting to about 6,700," the diplomat stressed. "Between October 11 and October 24, OSCE representatives reported that all destruction of residential buildings, schools and other facilities of civil infrastructure occurred only on the territory of the Donbass republics," he pointed out.

"The aggressive behavior of Kiev is growing, Western sponsors are continuously pumping weapons into it," Kuzmin stated.