EU foreign ministers to discuss issue of Russian troops near Ukraine November 15

BRUSSELS, November 12. /TASS/. The European Union’s foreign ministers will meet on November 15 to discuss rumors of an alleged build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, European External Action Service spokesperson Peter Stano said on Friday.

"We are looking at the situation at the moment. On Monday, foreign ministers are to have a discussion to decide if extra measures are needed," Stano said, when asked for a comment on reports about Russia’s growing military presence on the border with Belarus.

"The information that we have at our disposal is causing rather large concerns. We are discussing and exchanging information with our partners, including Britain and the US, and contemplating likely extra measures," he said.

Asked if the European Union agreed there was a routine exercise underway, Stano said: "When an ordinary exercise is on the agenda, there exist certain rules and procedures to be observed, such as timely notification of partners. This was not done earlier this year. For this reason we had an in-depth discussion of this issue at the foreign minister level in April."

It is expected that the same issue may be raised when the EU’s defense ministers gather for a meeting on November 16, to which NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be invited. According to diplomatic sources, the United States provided its own data regarding Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, the Western countries repeatedly expressed concern over Russian troop movements along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the movement of Russian troops should not worry other countries, because it did not threaten them in any way.