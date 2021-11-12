Russia remains guarantor of European energy security regardless of Belarus’ actions

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia remains a reliable energy supplier to Europe regardless of the actions of Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Russia has always been, is and potentially will remain a country guaranteeing the energy security of the European continent," Peskov noted. Asked whether Moscow will guarantee Europe’s energy security regardless of the actions of the Belarusian side, he said: "Obviously."

"Russia has been, is and will be a country that meets all obligations on providing gas to European consumers, on fulfilling contract obligations, Russia’s reliability as a supplier and as a partner on present and future contracts should not be questioned," Peskov emphasized.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Thursday to cut off the transit of gas to Europe via the transnational Yamal - Europe gas pipeline if the European Union expands sanctions. He ordered the Foreign Ministry "to warn everyone in Europe" that Minsk should respond if additional sanctions against the country are imposed.