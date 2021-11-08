Lavrov says accepted Venezuelan top diplomat’s invitation to visit Venezuela

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he has accepted his Venezuela counterpart Felix Plasencia’s invitation to visit that country.

"Mr. Minister invited me to visit Venezuela and I gladly accepted this invitation. We will agree the dates soon," he said after talks with the Venezuelan minister.

Lavrov’s previous visit to Caracas took place in Febuary 2020. He held talks with the then Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and was received by President Nicolas Maduro.