Russia, US work on strategic stability — foreign ministry spokeswoman

MSOCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States realize the need to create two working groups to develop the strategic stability dialogue between the two nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"There are huge disagreements [with the United States], but there is also understanding of the need to create two themed working groups. The [strategic stability] dialogue should develop <…> within their framework. That is why we are working, the work is under way," she said.

"In the past few years, the United States has done a lot to bring strategic stability into the state of instability," she added.

The diplomat went on to say that two events of the outgoing year give a glimpse of hope for Russian-US relations, namely, the extension of the New START treaty and the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

"In the wake of the summit, both sides <…> started to implement a <…> comprehensive dialogue on all parameters of strategic stability," she said. "The main task is to lay foundations for the future arms control framework, which would be all-encompassing."

At their meeting in Geneva in June, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States agreed to resume strategic stability consultations. Two rounds of consultations took place on July 28 and September 30.