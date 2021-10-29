G20 to discuss non-core issues due to pandemic — Russia’s G20 Sherpa

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic significantly has expanded a list of topics discussed by the G20, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash reported on Friday.

"Surely, in recent years, the G20 agenda has expanded dramatically. In the summit [on October 30-31 in Rome], completely different topics will be touched upon, which will be reflected in the final declaration, including even previously non-core issues for the G20," Lukash said. She used tourism as an example.

"The situation with the pandemic has demonstrated that all spheres are closely interconnected, in particular, the tourism acquired a special role to ensure mobility of population and business under the circumstances of the pandemic," Russia’s representative noted.

According to her, the Group of Twenty thinks of concrete solutions how to facilitate the movement of people, goods, services, how to agree upon the possibility of recognizing vaccination certificates." Lukash added that there are specific initiatives in this field and cited as an example the project of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union "Traveling without COVID-19."