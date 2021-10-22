Putin had long and constructive talks with Bennett, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The first talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were long and constructive, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"The talks are over. They had a long, constructive and trust-based conversation," he said.

The talks were held in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi, where the Israeli prime minister had arrived on an official visit at the invitation of the Russian president.

The talks were held in "an atmosphere of warm relations," Peskov said earlier in the day. The agenda included issues of bilateral cooperation, regional security, the situation around Syria, Afghanistan, and Iran.

Bennett took the office of Israeli Prime Minister on June 13, succeeding Benjamin Netanyahu who had been in office since 2009. Putin and Netanyahu maintained regular dialogue, both in person and over the phone. The Russian president’s latest visit to Israel took place in January 2020.