No behind-the-scenes decisions on declaring foreign agents in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. There are no behind-the-scenes decisions on declaring foreign agents in Russia since they can be challenged in court, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"There are no behind-the-scenes processes," the Kremlin spokesman insisted. He noted that "such decisions could be challenged <…> in court."

Answering the question, whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the law enforcement practice and some cases of recognition as a foreign agent for a transfer of 200 rubles (about $2.8) from overseas, the spokesman noted that "naturally, the head of state could not know all the details." "This already refers to law enforcement. Of course, [the president] cannot monitor the information on each organization," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman noted that "the decisions on the provisions of the law [on foreign agents] were implemented by the relevant departments. "Commenting on the vagueness of some of the criteria, the president said yesterday that there was ample room for improvement," Peskov mentioned.

Regarding the case of declaring the ‘Golos’ Movement for Defense of Voters' Rights as a foreign agent for a transfer of 200 rubles (about $2.8) from Armenia, Peskov emphasized that the law was applied regardless of the amount of money. "Formally, the department must follow the letter and spirit of this law," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.