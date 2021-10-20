Kremlin says direct contacts with Taliban needed to comprehend developments in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Direct contacts with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) within the framework of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan are directed at the better understanding of the situation in the war-ravaged country and the Taliban’s plans for the future, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

He reiterated that the de jure interim government had not been recognized by any country, including Russia, but "de facto the Taliban are Afghanistan’s leadership."

"You know, the so-called Moscow format is taking place in Moscow today, and the direct contacts are precisely designated in order to better understand what is going on in that country, what are the Taliban’s intentions, their main direction and their plans for the mid-and long-term perspective," the Kremlin official explained.

According to him, the situation in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for Russia, its neighbors and allies in various associations, so "de facto, interaction with the Taliban is taking place." He noted that "all countries are interested in understanding the essence of the events in the country."

"All indications of a humanitarian disaster and economic collapse there [in Afghanistan] exist. Of course, all countries, including those that are participating in the Moscow format, are trying to find a way to help these people somehow, to understand what is going to happen to them and how to avoid a further catastrophe. Since nobody is interested in the full paralysis of the entire country which borders the CIS, among other things," the Kremlin spokesperson said.