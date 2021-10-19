Russia sees no threats over reports of China’s hypersonic weapon tests, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is not concerned over the reports of China’s hypersonic weapon tests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, this is not being considered," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a question about whether Moscow was concerned and was considering China’s tests of hypersonic weapons in August as reported by The Financial Times on October 16 as a potential threat.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian stated on Monday that the media reports of China’s tests of hypersonic weapons in August had nothing to do with reality. As the spokesman pointed out, Beijing tested a new type of a spacecraft and not hypersonic weapons.

"We have allied and partner relationships with China. China is developing its armed forces and weapon systems without going beyond the scope of any international commitments," Peskov said.

Responding to a question about whether there was a cause for the US concern over Russia developing hypersonic weapons, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "the United States of America is also testing hypersonic weapons."

"It is not the first year that money has been earmarked for military spending for these purposes and this is a well-known fact and this is absolutely transparent information," the Kremlin press secretary said.

"Russia does not go beyond the scope of its international arms control commitments in any way and is taking measures to ensure its security amid steps the United States is taking under its ABM [anti-ballistic missile defense] program," Peskov said.