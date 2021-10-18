Russia calls to end all external interference in Sudanese internal affairs — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia believes that all foreign intervention in Sudan’s internal affairs must be stopped, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the wake of the talks with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart Suzi Carla Barbosa.

"We believe that any interference in this country’s internal affairs must be stopped," he said. "The Sudanese people must define their own fate; we expect that everyone who is trying to counter this principle now realize their responsibility not to allow another hotbed of destabilization on the long-suffering continent of Africa."

The Minister reminded that Russia initially sought to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of Sudan by all means necessary, but a number of actors, led by the US, decided that the Sudanese people should live in separate states.

"Russia did a lot to make this ‘divorce’ peaceful, but interference has begun after it: the imposition of approaches to the building of democracy in its Western understanding, of shock reforms, which caused a reverse reaction. The social and economic state of the people and unemployment has worsened abruptly, and the traditional structure of the Sudanese society is currently under serious tension," Lavrov underscored.