Putin recommends CIS countries adopt statement to oppose election meddling attempts

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. At a CIS summit (the Commonwealth of Independent States, an assembly of post-Soviet republics), Moscow suggested adopting a joint statement against attempts at election meddling, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS via video conference.

"I would like to mention another Russian initiative, namely a joint statement prepared for today’s summit on defending citizens’ electoral rights and guarantees of electoral sovereignty. In this statement, CIS member states express their commitment to the key principles of international law regarding respect for the sovereignty of independent states and non-interference in internal affairs, including the electoral processes," Putin said.

According to him, this topic is relevant for all CIS countries. Putin recalled that in September the State Duma elections were held in Russia noting that "the voting was held in strict accordance with the law and a high voter turnout."

"I would like to emphasize that it is important to continue to firmly protect and promote the exercise of electoral rights and freedoms through support for sustainable democratic institutions and the rule of law. In this work, we are ready for the closest cooperation with our CIS partners," Putin concluded.