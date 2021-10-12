Russia’s political system developing to meet changing demands of society — Putin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s political system is developing and furnishes proactive people with possibilities to become federal-level politicians, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with lawmakers of the new State Duma, or lower parliament house.

"Russia’s political system is developing to meet the changing demands of society. It gives possibilities to proactive, highly-motivated people to become politicians of the federal level," he said.

He noted that many of the newly elected lawmakers "have been in the State Duma for many convocations." "It is important for successful law-making, legislative work, the development of the best parliamentary traditions," he added.