Kremlin avoids messengers for communication on working matters, says spokesman

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin doesn’t use messengers for communication on working matters, so it was not impacted by the recent social network outages, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No," he told journalists when asked whether the Kremlin had been affected by the Silicon Valley social media crash on Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday.

"We use government lines of communication, special communication channels in regards to matters of work," he said. "Naturally, we don’t rely on messengers concerning working matters, and we cannot trust them," he stressed.

According to Peskov, the Russian presidential website "was functioning without glitches."

On October 4, users across the world reported a massive crash of a number of internet resources, including social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It took more than 6.5 hours to fix the problem, which stemmed from an error made by Facebook engineers during the updating process. They ultimately had to update the databases manually.