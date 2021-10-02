Russia has no ideological biases in foreign policy unlike the US, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia, unlike the United States, is free from ideological biases or taboos in interactions with foreign policy partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 29th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

"Unlike the United States, we don’t have ideological biases, ideological taboos in our relations with foreign partners. However, this is actually our advantage - methodological and practical, since it allows us to play an active mediating role in resolving the conflicts that we consider important to keep on the agenda, to maintain contacts with all players without exceptions," the minister said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia will always defend international law, the central role of the United Nations in the global arena. "Multilateral associations with the participation of Russia are playing an increasing role not only in shaping the regional agenda but also in defining global development trends," the Russian Foreign Minister added. According to him, the results of the latest summits of BRICS, CSTO, and SCO clearly show the growing importance of these structures.