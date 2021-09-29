Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi over — Ankara

ANKARA, September 29. /TASS/. The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi are over, the Turkish Presidential Administration told journalists Wednesday.

"The presidential talks in Sochi are over," the Administration said.

The meeting lasted for about 2 hours 45 minutes. The two leaders made no statements for the press.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Putin and Erdogan planned to discuss "various aspects of Russian-Turkish partnership in politics and trade" and "have a substantial exchange of opinions on ongoing international issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Southern Caucasus."