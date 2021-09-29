Lavrov, Shoigu give up their Duma mandates — CEC draft resolution

MOSCOW, September 29./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who headed the federal part of United Russia’s list, have submitted applications to the Central Election Commission to give up their deputy mandates in the 8th State Duma, says a draft resolution of the Central Election Commission expected to be passed at a session on Wednesday.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin announced that the leaders of United Russia’s electoral list would head the special-purpose commissions in their party work. Shoigu, who, prior to the elections, came up with the initiative to build new cities in Siberia, will be in charge of the commission for the development of East Siberia, while Lavrov will head the commission for international cooperation and support for compatriots abroad.

The elections of the eighth State Duma were held over three days — September 17, 18 and 19. Candidates from five parties secured representation in the lower house of parliament on party tickets: the customary parliamentary quartet (United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth and LDPR), and the newcomer to the federal election scene — the party New People, formed last year.

Including data from 225 single-mandate districts, representatives of eight parties will serve in the State Duma: United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth, the LDPR, New People, Rodina, Civic Platform, and Party of Growth. United Russia has 324 seats, the CPRF-57, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth - 27, the LDPR, 21, New People, 13, and Rodina, Civic Platform and Party of Growth one seat each. Self-nominees received five mandates.