OSCE Minsk Group negotiates with Baku, Yerevan to resume trips to Karabakh — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. In New York the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs negotiated with Baku and Yerevan to resume working visits in the region of Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference.

"Just recently, the Co-Chairs from Russia, USA and France met in New York with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. As far as I know, they negotiated to resume their trips in the region to visit [Nagorno-Karabakh] and meetings on the spot with representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the meeting scheduled in Stepanakert," he reported.

Lavrov stressed that the main task of the OSCE Minsk Group today is to encourage positive tendencies which can be achieved thanks to the trilateral statement of a full ceasefire in the conflict zone. According to him, the stability achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh should be strengthened in every possible way, ensuring the co-existence and cooperation of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities. "I would not make more ambitious plans now," he said.

On November 9 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the peace deal, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces remained at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region.