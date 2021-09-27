Kremlin: Putin backs power shift for local authorities, warns of idea becoming ‘obsessive’

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin backs a change in administration in government bodies, but cautioned that it must not become an obsession, hindering the authorities’ regular work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Commenting on one of the provisions in a bill that could potentially lift a ban on regional governors seeking more than two consecutive terms, Peskov said: "There is still no single position on this issue."

"This draft law will be debated, when the parliament resumes its work and this is when we will learn about the details," Peskov told journalists.

"If we are talking about the pursuit for a shift in power, I must say that President Putin strongly supports it, but it should not turn into ‘an obsession’ obstructing regular functions," Peskov noted.

The spokesman added that "everything is good in moderation and on most issues the President supports such a balanced approach."

Peskov also stated that Putin is well aware of the regional specifics within the country, where a regional head enjoys the status of local president, but in the future, it would be desirable to have uniformity on this subject.