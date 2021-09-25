Elections to State Duma held in strict compliance with law - Putin

NOVO OGARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. The election to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) were held openly and in strict compliance with law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with leaders of the political parties that have won seats in Duma.

The president pointed out that the Duma composition had been determined by the people of Russia, "who exercised their constitutional sovereign right."

"The elections were held openly, in strict compliance with the law and with a high turnout," Putin stressed.

The United Russia party has demonstrated its leadership during the State Duma elections, Putin said.

Putin congratulated them and their supporters on the success, noting that "it was achieved through a tough competition with strong opponents."

"And I congratulate United Russia on the convincing victory, as it has showcased that it is still the leader," Putin said.

The increased number of factions in the new State Duma proves the development of democracy in the country, Putin said.

Putin recalled that the Central Election Committee finalized the results of the elections on Friday.

"Four parties have confirmed their high status as parliamentary [parties], namely United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth and the LDPR. What is more, the New People party will form a separate faction, albeit a small one," he stated.

According to the president, "for the first time since the 1999 election, there will be more than four factions in the Duma."

"It also demonstrates the democratic nature of election rules and procedures, the development of democracy in our country, and that different political forces have a real chance to make themselves heard," the president said.