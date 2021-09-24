West is responsible for Afghanistan events, must provide aid to it, SVR head says

MOSCOW, September 24./TASS/. The participation of Western countries in the dialogue on Afghanistan makes sense because they are responsible for the events in the republic and must provide it with aid, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview for RT Friday.

"We will have to also include the Western states in this dialogue. I believe that their participation will make sense. They must understand that Afghanistan is dealing with significant losses because of their actions. It is their responsibility to provide financial aid so that this country could come back to their normal way of life," he said.

The official also noted that the responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan lies not only with US’s CIA but also with the Department of Defense and the Department of State.