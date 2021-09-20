United Russia gets 49.42 of votes with 80.1% of results processed — commission

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia party secures 49.42% of the ballots in the State Duma (lower house of parliament) party lists after 80.1% of the results were processed, the Central Election Commission (CEC) data shows.

According to the voting results, the Communist Party comes second with 19.28% followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (7.55%), A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth (7.37%) and New People (5.37%). Therefore, these five parties are so far projected to win seats in the new convocation of the parliament by clearing the 5% cut-off bar.

At the same time, Party of Growth gets 2.53%, Civic Platform receives 1.33% and Yabloko wins 1.1%. The remaining parties secure less than 1% of the votes.

The State Duma elections were held in Russia on September 17-19.