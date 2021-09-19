Moscow's online voting system resisted all attacks — monitoring center

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow's online voting system proved stable during the three-day vote in Russia's parliamentary elections on September 17-19, head of the city's public election monitoring center Alexei Venediktov told reporters on Sunday.

"The system was not hacked in the past three days, it did not break down. The system proved to be stable even when it received 47,000 requests a second on the first day of the vote and voters had to wait in line for 40 minutes," he noted. "The technical support group said today that attacks did take place but they went unnoticed," Venediktov added.

Online voting in Moscow kicked off at 08:00 am on September 17 and ended at 08:00 pm on September 19. Apart from elections to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), Moscow also held additional elections to the City Council and municipal elections in the Shchukino District. Voters could either go to polling stations or cast their ballots online.