Russian State Duma election total voter turnout 16.85% — Central Electoral Commission

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The total voter turnout to the Russian State Duma election by 20:00 Moscow time is 16.95%, Central Electoral Commission announced Friday.

"By 20:00, the voter turnout is 16.85%," the Central Electoral Commission said.

The Commission noted that this figure only includes the turnout of voting stations. The turnout for online voting will be calculated separately.

The vote takes place between September 17 and 19 and also includes election of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.