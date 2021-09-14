Putin, Assad eye developments in Afghanistan, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan at a meeting in Moscow with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday.

"[The presidents] had an extensive exchange of views, primarily on bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, and certainly on Afghanistan. They exchanged views on plans for cultivating cooperation further," Peskov said.

According to the presidential spokesman, Assad has already returned to Syria and is currently in Damascus.

The heads of state met on Monday. Putin's previous meeting with Assad took place in November 2020 via videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders touched upon the state of affairs in Syria, in particular, countering terrorism and the return of refugees to their homeland.

The last time Putin visited Syria was in January 2020. The Russian president went to Damascus, where he visited the command base of Russia’s forces in Syria. Putin also heard reports from the military regarding the situation in the Mideast republic’s various regions. The previous in-person meeting between the Russian and Syrian leaders took place during this trip.