‘Inept as Ukraine’s president’: Top senator blasts Zelensky’s remarks on ‘war with Russia’

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. In an interview with TASS, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev fired back at Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks on the possibility of a full-fledged war with Russia, castigating the head of state’s comments as proof that Zelensky is helpless and inept.

"Unfortunately, the current statement by Zelensky only confirms his helplessness and ineptness as the Ukrainian president," he said.

According to the senator, feeding the West endless fearmongering over ‘Russian aggression’ and presenting Ukraine as the victim of this aggression "is the only tool the current Ukrainian authorities have in order to get the West’s attention and keep its support." "Those in power today have done nothing to make Ukraine more attractive in the spheres of investment, science or culture. Ukraine is deteriorating. I am saying this with great regret, yet this is a fact," the deputy speaker stressed.

Earlier, during a forum dubbed YES Brainstorming, the Ukrainian president replied to a moderator’s question saying that he admitted to the possibility of a full-fledged war with Russia. That said, he added that this would be an erroneous course of events and "precisely the Russian Federation’s greatest mistake."