Lavrov brands Kiev's attitude to Minsk agreements, Normandy format as "schizophrenia"

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov branded Ukraine’s calls for an immediate meeting in the Normandy format in case of refusal to fulfill the Minsk agreements as "foreign policy schizophrenia."

"The Normandy format must carry out the work entrusted to it by the leaders of the four states, this means creating conditions for the concrete implementation of the Minsk agreements in their entirety and consistency," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

"When the Ukrainian side, out of the mouth of their foreign minister, calls for a meeting in the Normandy format as soon as possible, and at the same time other members of the Ukrainian leadership declare that they will not fulfill these agreements - it is such a split in consciousness, foreign policy schizophrenia, this is being observed," he added.